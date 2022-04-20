    Menu
    CBI raids 2 Kolkata premises in cattle smuggling case

    April20/ 2022


    Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday raided two Kolkata premises of a person in connection with a cattle smuggling case along the India-Bangladesh border.

    Failing to meet Binay Mishra, reportedly close to the Trinamool Congress, the CBI issued a look-out circular against him, sources in the investigating agency said.

    The agency had on November 5 carried out search operations at five locations in the metropolis in connection with the cattle smuggling case in which a BSF commandant has been booked and alleged kingpin Enamul Haque arrested.

    Haque is currently in CBI custody for further investigation, the sources said. PTI

