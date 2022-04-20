CBI questions that spell trouble for Rhea Chakraborty

Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for the primary time on Friday appeared earlier than the CBI's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the dying of the Bollywood actor. The Central Bureau of Investigation workforce after inspecting a number of different accused within the case has ready a listing of questions that it seeks solutions from Rhea. A CBI supply mentioned the checklist comprises greater than 20 questions. The federal company that registered the case towards the actress, and her household amongst a number of others on August 6, will ask Rhea how she got here involved with the late actor; after they began courting; how was her relation with Sushant.

The supply mentioned that the CBI will ask her what occurred throughout the Europe journey; when she took Sushant for remedy and in addition to the healer; why she prevented the calls from Sushant's father when he requested for particulars of his remedy. Rhea would even be requested why she left Sushant on June 8, and why she ignored his messages and blocked his quantity.

She might be additionally queried about why she modified the employees on the residence of the 34-year-old actor, who was discovered useless in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14.

She may also need to reply how she bought the pins of the debit playing cards and web banking of Sushant.

The CBI may also be asking Rhea about when she got here to know in regards to the dying of Sushant; who gave her the knowledge; whether or not she visited Sushant's flat; when she visited Cooper hospital how she managed to see the physique.

The supply mentioned that the company may also ask her in regards to the alleged chats referring to medicine.

The SIT arrived in Mumbai from Delhi together with the forensic workforce after the Supreme Court ordered for a federal company probe. The CBI has thus far questioned Rhea's brother Showik, flatmate Pithani, private employees Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant amongst others.

The CBI registered the case towards Rhea, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, mom Sandhya, Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi, home supervisor Samuel Miranda and unknown others after the case was transferred from the Bihar Police, who had registered the primary FIR within the case on July 25 on a criticism by the deceased's father. —IANS