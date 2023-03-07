CBI questions Lalu Prasad in land for jobs scam case for about 5 hours

New Delhi: On Tuesday, former railway minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was questioned by the CBI for about five hours across two sessions in connection with the land for employment scam case.

They said that the Yadav family and its allies received land tracts in exchange for providing them with jobs on the railroads.

At 10:40 a.m., five CBI agents arrived in two automobiles at the home of Misa Bharti in Pandara Park, not far from India Gate, where Prasad is currently staying. They stayed until 12:55 p.m., when they left for lunch. They claimed that interrogation resumed at 2.15 pm and lasted until 5.15 pm. The former Bihar chief minister, who is currently in quarantine following kidney transplant surgery, was reportedly presented with documents during the exercise, which was filmed.—Inputs from Agencies