CBI Probe Likely Into Fake Encounter Case

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has hinted for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the killing of private company executive Vivek Tiwari by two policemen.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, who is in Gorakhpur, condemned the fake encounter and assured that stern action would be taken against the accused policemen.

"None would be spared and if the family members of the deceased demand then the government would not hesitate to recommend for a CBI probe," Chief Minister told the reporters.

Kalpana Tiwari, wife of the deceased said, "I don't have any faith on UP police which killed my husband in cold blooded manner."

In a letter to the CM, Ms Tiwari demanded a CBI probe and a compensation of Rs one crore.

Meanwhile, Lucknow police handed over the probe to the Special Investigation Team (SIT). DGP OP Singh told reporters that the perpetrators who are in jail will be sacked from the service. "Police is to serve the people and such incident would not be tolerated", added the DGP.

A magisterial probe has also been ordered while FIR under section 302 of the IPC has been registered against the accused policemen. The SIT team will be headed by IG, Lucknow and other members include SP Crime and SP Rural of Lucknow. Vivek Tiwari, a 32 years Apple company employee was shot dead by two police constables on Friday night when he was driving a car, accompanied by a female colleague. The the female colleague, an eye-witness of the case, stated that she was being forced to give statements in the favour of the accused policemen. However, the SSP Kalanidhi Naithani refuted such claims. Several UP ministers and leaders of opposition parties have conveyed their condolences to the family of Vivek tiwari. UNI