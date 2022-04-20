CBI Probe Can Be Ordered In Bajrangi Murder Case If UP Asks: Centre

New Delhi: The Centre can order a CBI probe into the killing of gangster Munna Bajrangi in Baghpat jail if the Uttar Pradesh government asks for it, though the state government has ordered a judicial probe and taking required action, Union Minister Hansraj Ahir said today.

During the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav sought to know if the government would order a CBI probe into the killing.

Yadav said Bajrangi's wife had even expressed apprehension before his killing that her husband may be harmed.

Earlier, SP member Vishambhar Prasad Nishad had also sought to know whether the Centre would order a CBI probe in the matter.

In response, the Minister of State for Home said the Centre had sought a response from Uttar Pradesh government over the incident. The state government has submitted a report and is acting in the matter, he said.

Ahir gave details, according to which 213 inmates in the country's jails were injured in clashes or firing, while five were killed in such incidents in 2016. Fourteen were murdered by inmates the same year.

According to the minister, in 2015, 212 inmates were injured in clashes or firing while nine were killed and eleven murdered by other prisoners. In 2014, 237 prisoners were injured in clashes or firings and three killed in such incidents. Twelve were murdered by fellow prisoners in 2014, the minister's reply said.

In his written reply, Ahir said as on December 31, 2016, as many as 4,33,003 inmates were lodged in various jails of the country as against a capacity of 3,80,876.

During the Question Hour, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar was asked if there was a plan to introduce reservation for women in jobs.

Gangwar said women formed 27 per cent of the people employed in jobs and efforts were being made to encourage their participation.