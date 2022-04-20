CBI officer Ragothaman who probed Rajiv Gandhi case dies

Chennai: The CBI officer who was part of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case investigation, K. Ragothaman passed away in Chennai on Wednesday due to Covid-19. He was 75.

His funeral will be held under Covid protocol.

The former CBI officer was admitted in a private hospital in Chennai a couple of days ago owing to Covid and he breathed his last at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. He has four children and his wife predeceased him.

He had also handled the UGC scam case, a case against AC Muthiah, former president of the BCCI in the case related to defrauding a bank of Rs 102.8 crore.

He spent around ten years investigating the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. He was awarded Police medal in 1988 and President medal for distinguished service in 1994.

He had written a book "Conspiracy to Kill Rajiv Gandhi", and produced a documentary, "Human Bomb" after his retirement. He has also written a book, "Third Degree Crime Investigation Management".

--IANS