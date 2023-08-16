    Menu
    CBI mobilises 53 officers including 29 women to probe Manipur violence cases

    Nidhi Khurana
    August16/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Wednesday, the CBI mobilised 53 officers from its units throughout the country to investigate cases of assault in Manipur. This included 29 women.

    Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay will oversee the investigation as a whole, and the team of three DIGs (Lovely Katiyar, Nirmala Devi, and Mohit Gupta) and a Superintendent of Police (Rajveer) will report to him.

    According to them, this is the first time such a big number of female officers have been conscripted at once.—Inputs from Agencies

