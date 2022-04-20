CBI Meets Unnao Rape Victim & Inquires About Accident

Lucknow: With Uttar Pradesh government ready for a CBI probe into the Unnao rape victim accident, the state police has informed the CBI about the accident and a team of the central agency has visited the Trauma centre here on Monday to equire about the incident from the family members.

CBI is already investigating the rape case in which BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger is in jail after the agency chargesheeted him in the rape case.

UP government is reported to have informed about the accident of the rape victim to the CBI and had announced to bear all cost of the medical treatment to the victim and her lawyer injured in the accident in Rae Bareli on Sunday in which the victim's two aunts were killed.

The rape victim and her lawyer are on life support at the Trauma centre and doctors attending them said they are critical. The CBI team were at the Trauma centre for about 15 minutes and talked to the family members of the rape victim.

Earlier, UP DGP, O P Singh, who had announced that state government has no reservation in going for a CBI probe in the accident if the family wants, also visited Trauma centre to meet the family members.

ADG Lucknow Zone Rajeev Krishna at a press conference here on Monday said a case has been registered on complaint of Mahesh Singh (uncle of Unnao rape victim), he has also requested to transfer this case to CBI. "

We're getting a report on that request, as soon as that report comes it'll be recommended to CBI," the officer said.

The ADG further said police was investigating the case thoroughly and the driver, cleaner and the owner of the truck have been detained.

" We are checking the mobile numbers of driver, cleaner and owner of the truck whether it matched with known numbers of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused in Unnao rape case and his associates," he disclosed.

He said the truck was coming from Banda with sand and during the time of accident there were heavy rains in the area. Commenting on the blacking of the licence plate of the truck, the ADG said the owner of the truck during the interrogation said as they had not paid the loan for the truck hence they were trying to hide it from the company people they have taken loan to purchase the truck.

Meanwhile, the forensic team of the UP police reached Rae Bareli and were investigating the accident on the spot. They have also checked the ill-fated car and the truck.

On the other hand ,National Commission for Women(NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has shot off a letter to the UP government on Monday seeking speedy probe and action against the guilty in the Unnao rape victim accident. " We have taken suo moto cognizance of media reports. Unnao rape victim injured, her two aunts killed in accident. It's requested to UP government to ensure fair and speedy probe into the matter and take action for the crime committed," the letter said. UNI