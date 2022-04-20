CBI Grills Uttarakhand CM For Marathon Hours

New Delhi : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Tuesday underwent five hours of grilling by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its probe into the sting CD that shows him allegedly bribing the rebel Congress MLAs to secure trust vote in the state assembly in March before the President�s rule was imposed in the state. The CBI sources said he has been summoned again on June 7 for questioning as he was unable to furnish full details of many issues relating to the alleged sting operation. Accompanied by a Congress MLA and some supporters, Rawat arrived at the CBI headquarters here at 11 AM and returned to Dehradun in the evening after the questioning. He was summoned earlier on May 9, but he wriggled out since he was to undergo to the trial of strength in the Assembly the next day as ordered by the Supreme Court. He won the floor test and returned as the Chief Minister on May 11. The CBI had last week rejected the Uttarakhand government�s notification withdrawing the nod for probing the case on the ground that the state government�s act was untenable. It stood firm that it cannot close the case since it was referred to it by the Centre during the President�s rule. Last week, the Uttarakhand High Court refused to intervene in the CBI probe. Talking to reporters outside the CBI headquarters here, Rawat accused the Modi Government of misusing the agency to �harass� him. PTI ADDS: �The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat was examined today in connection with inquiry in the alleged sting operation. Further examination will continue. He will be called again,� CBI spokesperson Devpreet Singh said. After coming out from the session, Rawat said he cannot reveal the questions asked by the probe team. �I need not produce any evidence. I have neither done any horse trading nor given any money to anyone. I never said I want MLAs. I will come again on June 7th. People of electronic media reach anywhere. I accorded that journalist respect and he blackmailed me. Media needs to ponder over this,� he said.