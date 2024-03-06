    Menu
    CBI finally gets custody of Sandeshkhali accused Shajahan Sheikh from Bengal CID

    The Hawk
    March6/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The CBI secures custody of Shajahan Sheikh, accused in the Sandeshkhali ED official attack case, from West Bengal CID following Calcutta High Court's directive.

    Sheikh Shajahan in CBI Custody

    Kolkata: The CBI on Wednesday got the custody of Sandeshkhali ED official attack case accused Shajahan Sheikh from the CID, after a fresh directive by the Calcutta High Court this morning.

    A team of CBI officials reached CID headquarters Bhawani Bhawan before 4 pm. But the handover from the state agency took place at around 6:48 pm, despite the Calcutta High Court setting a deadline of 4.15 pm.

    “Shajahan Sheikh was handed over to the CBI,” a CID official said.

    The CBI on Tuesday failed to get the custody of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh from the West Bengal CID even after waiting for more than two hours.

    The CID had then said the leader of Sandeshkhali was not handed over to the central agency as the state government has moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Calcutta High Court.

    —PTI

