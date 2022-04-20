CBI Files FIR, Aunt Cremated

Lucknow: The last rites of one of the aunts of Unnao rape survivor, who died in an accident at Rae Bareli on Sunday, was performed at Gangaghat in Unnao on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation from Uttar Pradesh police in connection with the accident in Rae Bareli, which left the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer critically injured, while killing her two aunts.

The condition of the survivor and her lawyer admitted at the Trauma centre of King George's Medical University (KGMU) here, continued to be stable, but still critical. Both are on life support system, doctors attending them confirmed.

The cremation of the survivor's aunt Pushpa was performed under heavy security bandobast at Gangaghat in Shuklaganj of Unnao, after the deceased's husband Mahesh Singh was released on a short term bail for a day.

The family of Unnao survivor alleged a conspiracy by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, to eliminate them.

Meanwhile, political party leaders made a beeline at the Raj Bhawan on Wednesday, to apprise new Governor Anandiben Patel about the nexus between the government and the accused BJP MLA Senger.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Delhi Women Commission (DWC) chairperson Swati Maliwal met the Governor and handed over separate memorandums of their demands on action against the accused BJP MLA.

On the other hand, Congress, which has taken lead among the Opposition, to raise the issue against the Yogi Adityanath government, will hold a day-long 'Upwas' (Fast) at the GPO here on Wednesday, demanding strict action against the BJP MLA and his henchmen.

Senior Congress leaders, including legislature party leader Ajay Kumar Lalu, were active on the issue and on Tuesday night, more than 300 party workers and elders were in the party office after midnight, after some reports said that the rape survivor might succumb to her injuries.

CBI registered a fresh FIR in the accident, after taking over the case from the UP police.

The FIR was registered at CBI police station by SP Raghvendra Vatsa, under Sections 120B, 302, 307 and 506 of IPC against the BJP MLA and nine other people, besides 15-20 unidentified people. The cases were registered for criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

The national investigative agency said that FIR has been registered on the basis of consent given by government of UP, for handing over investigation of FIR dated July 29, 2019, under Sections 302, 307, 506 and 120-B of IPC of PS Gurubaxganj, district Rae Bareli, according consent for conducting investigation by CBI.

A copy of FIR of the case, under Sections 302, 307, 506, 120-B of IPC of PS Gurubaxganj, district Rae Bareli is part of this CBI FIR, which is enclosed herewith.

Hence, in pursuance of the aforesaid consent dated July 29, 2019 and notification dated July 30, 2019, a Regular Case is registered in CBI, ACB, Lucknow for investigation of case, under Sections 120-B, 302, 307, 506 of IPC, registered at PS Gurubaxganj, district Rae Bareli.

The investigation of this case is entrusted to Ram Singh, Additional, Superintendent of Police, CBI, ACB, Lucknow for investigation. UNI