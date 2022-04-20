CBI, ED, IT Being Misused To Target Oppn Leaders: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that never in the past in the Indian democracy had any government controlled the institutions but now in BJP rule, the CBI, ED and IT are being used to target the opposition political leaders.

"The only reason for targeting the opposition leaders by misusing the institutions is to create a fear among them that they do not oppose the illegal and unlawful acts of the government," he said.

The SP president also raked up the recession issue and claimed that the government was doing all the controversial things to divert the attention from loss of jobs and other issues which has hit the country's economy.

"The government had promised to provide 70 lakh jobs but now the people are being thrown out of the employment. Even the economy of Bangladesh is better than India which shows the how the BJP government is mismanaging the economy with its wrong policies hitting the country's growth," he stated.

Reiterating that the SP has already clarified its stand on Article 370 in Parliament, the party president said, "The government said everything would be peaceful but why even after 20 days people continue to remain under house arrest in Kashmir valley. What is happening to them? "

He also questioned why did the BJP government not seek people's opinion before taking such an important decision. "The BJP was saying that Dr Lohia was against Article 370, but what will they say about Dr Lohia's dream of " Mahasangha' comprising India-Pakistan-Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Mr Yadav also warned that if the people do not come up to oppose the BJP's action like they did in Kashmir, then in future such a thing can happen anywhere else.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr Yadav, while reacting on the removal of SPG security given for former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, said earlier the government had removed my NSG and now it is the turn of other leaders." I don't care about the security," he stated.

Talking about the state of affairs in UP, the former state chief minister said now the Yogi Adityanath government has admitted that his government is full of corrupt leaders after he removed five ministers of his ministry recently.

"The present Yogi Aditynath government has failed in every field as no big investment is coming and the BJP government was just highlighting the projects of the SP government. The dream project One District, One Product(ODOP) has no funding while the cows get all the finances. When a CM himself withdraws cases lodged against him, the state of affairs in the state could be gauged," he said.

On the occasion, he did not mince words to express his anger on the role of the Rampur district authorities on lodging around 70 criminal cases against SP MP Mohammad Azam Khan, mostly for illegally encroaching land to construct his Mohammad Ali Jauhar university.

"Every where, including in Lucknow, people have constructed on encroached land then why only action against Azam Khan," he questioned and even expressed his apprehension on the judiciary of taking the side of the authorities.

Questioning on the fake encounters, the SP president said, "UP has turned out to be the most desired state by the NHRC by giving the maximum notices on crime in the country while the state government was patting its back on encounters." He also raked up the issue of recent hike of VAT on petrol and diesel in the state. "The BJP government was taking back what they had given to the people before the elections," he claimed. UNI