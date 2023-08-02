CBI director arrives in Kolkata to assess investigation progress in various cases

Kolkata: On Wednesday, Praveen Sood, director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), arrived in Kolkata to assess the agency's progress in investigating a number of cases involving financial irregularities in the state of West Bengal.

Sources said that during his visit to Kolkata, the CBI director is expected to draw the new roadmap on investigation in different cases, namely school recruitment case, cattle and coal smuggling, among others.

The CBI director's visit came just two days after Rajesh Pradhan, an IPS officer from the Maharashtra cadre , 2003-batch, took up his post as the new joint director of the CBI's Kolkata Zoe.

After N. Venu Gopal's transfer, Pradhan took over as joint director of the CBI's Hyderabad Zone. Pradhan will serve in the new position for the next five years.

The director of the CBI is reportedly planning to meet with the agency's top personnel who are leading the probes into the various cases of financial irregularities in West Bengal at the ground level and issue explicit directions on the expeditious closure of the cases.

He is also expected to give a roadmap for the CBI officials on how to work in close coordination with their counterparts in Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe in the same cases of financial irregularities.

In wake of the new CBI officer taking charge of all these investigations at the agency’s Kolkata office coupled with the visit of the CBI director, all eyes will be on the movements of the agency’s sleuths in the coming days.—Inputs from Agencies