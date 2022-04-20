CBI Didn't Conduct Fair Probe Against Mulayam, Akhilesh In DA Case: Petitioner Tells SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court was told that the CBI did not conduct a fair and proper investigation into the alleged disproportionate assets case against Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav. The petitioner, advocate Vishwanath Chaturvedi, who had sought a CBI-led probe in the case apprised the top court that the central probe agency "suppressed martial facts" to save criminal prosecution against Mulayam Singh Yadav and his sons Akhilesh and Prateek Yadav. Advocate Chaturvedi said that the CBI in its affidavit filed in May this year before the Supreme Court had claimed that the investigative agency has not found any proof to substantiate the allegations of disproportionate assets case against the Yadavs, hence, it had closed the preliminary enquiry on August 7, 2013. He said CBI in its affidavit had also stated that it had submitted a report to the CVC in October 2013. Chaturvedi citing response to a RTI filed by him, in his affidavit countering to CBI's claims, said that no such report filed by the CBI is available with Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). The lawyer underlined that CVC on July 5 in a reply to a RTI filed by him, disclosed that "no such report was found in their possession."