CBI Catches U'khand SI Hemant Khanduri For Accepting Bribe Of Rs 1 Lakh

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Central Bureau of Investigation has today arrested a Sub-Inspector of Uttarakhand Police, posted at Police Station Cantt, Dehradun while demanding & accepting a bribe of Rs. One lakh from complainant (a taxi driver in Chandigarh ) at Chandigarh. A case was registered on a complaint alleging that the accused was demanding bribe of Rs.Five lakh from the complainant for not taking action against him whose name had cropped up in a case of cheating lodged at Police Station Cantt, Dehradun. CBI laid a trap at Chandigarh wherein the Sub Inspector of Uttarakhand Police was caught red handed while demanding & accepting bribe of Rs.One lakh as part payment. Searches at two residential places of the accused in Dehradun are being conducted.