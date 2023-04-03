CBI brand of truth, officials should act against corrupt, however powerful: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that there is no shortage of political resolve to act against corruption, and that authorities should take action against the dishonest without fear of retaliation.

At the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) 60th anniversary festivities, the prime minister remarked that the agency had become synonymous with "truth and justice" over the preceding six decades. He stated that the agency's primary duty is to rid India of corruption, calling it the greatest obstacle to democracy and justice.

Modi emphasised that the CBI should focus on its mission and not be sidetracked by those who are attempting to discredit it.—Inputs from Agencies