CBI arrests Gail India executive director, 4 others in Rs 50L bribery case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested five persons, including K.B. Singh, the executive Director of Gail India Ltd, in connection with the Rs 50 lakh bribery case, sources said.

The CBI is also conducting raids in Noida, Visakhapatnam and Delhi at the premises belonging to the executive Director of GAIL India Ltd and others.

Sources, the raids have been underway since Monday night.

“We are conducting raids at the premises belonging to K.B. Singh, one of the Gail officials. We questioned a few persons in this connection,” said the source.

The source said that the accused used to take bribes for favouring the bribe giver in getting different Gail India projects.

All the accused will be produced before a special CBI court. The CBI will seek their custodial remand.

Further details are awaited.

—IANS