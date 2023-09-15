CBI arrests former Mundra port official, another in bribery case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said that it has arrested Nitin Sharma, then Inspector and Dock Examiner, Mundra Port and currently working as Superintendent of Customs in Gujarat’s Jamnagar and private person Shubham Sharma in Rs 2 lakh bribery case.

A CBI spokesperson here said that it registered a case against the official on the allegations of demanding undue advantage of Rs 7 lakh from the complainant towards clearance of containers during his tenure of posting at Mundra Port.

Nitin Sharma allegedly threatened the complainant that if his demand was not fulfilled, he would not allow them to work smoothly as a Custom House Agent.

"The CBI laid a trap and caught Shubham Sharma, said to be conduit of said public servant while accepting undue advantage of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant as per directions of then Inspector & Dock Examiner, Mundra Port," the official said.

After the arrest, the CBI carried out searches at the premises of Nitin Sharma, including at Mundra and Jamnagar,; which led to recovery of cash of Rs 9.50 lakh and incriminating documents from his premises.

The official said that both the arrested accused will be produced before the court at Ahmedabad.

—IANS