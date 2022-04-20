CBI Arrests Chief Project Director Of Western Railway In Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said it has arrested the Chief Project Director (CPD), Railway Electrification (RE), Western Railway, Ahme-dabad and two others including Deputy General Manager (DGM) of a private company in a bribery case of Rs 15 lakh.

A senior CBI official said it was alleged that AK Chaudhary had demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from the DGM of a Mumbai-based private company in lieu of showing favours in a tender awarded to the said company for Traction Sub Station (TSS) Line Laying and foundation at Wankaner (Gujarat).

It was learnt that the accused sent the bribe amount to Ahmedabad through hawala channel, which was collected by the employee of private company at Ahmedabad and after collecting the bribe money, the said employee delivered the bribe amount of Rs 15 lakh to the public servant.

The CBI caught the public servant and the employee of the private company and recovered the bribe money from the possession of the accused. On Friday, searches were conducted at the premises of the accused, and those associated with the accused in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Patna which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents.

The arrested accused would be presented before the Special Judge, CBI cases, at Ahmedabad. Further probe into the matter is underway.

—IANS