CBI arrests 'mastermind' in JEE exam rigging case

New Delhi: On Saturday, the CBI announced that they had arrested a fugitive accused in a case involving the suspected rigging of the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) examination-2021 by private coaching institutes.

According to a top government official, the suspect has been named Vinay Dahiya and is believed to be the plot's architect. In Haryana's Gurgaon, where he had been hiding out since last year, the accused was finally located and arrested.

"During the investigation, it was found that different modus operandi were used which included the alleged leaking of paper a day before the examination, offering remote access of online examination centres to paid solvers and supplying chits pertaining to answers to the Candidates during the examination," the official elaborated.

The Rouse Avenue District Court confined Dahiya to the custody of the CBI for a period of five days after he was brought before the court.—Inputs from Agencies