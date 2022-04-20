CBI alert on software ''Cerberus'' that can infect smartphones

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an alert to states and Central government agencies pertaining to a malicious phishing software called ''Cerberus'' that uses COVID-19 messages to infect smartphones.

A CBI spokesperson said that based on inputs received from Interpol, the CBI has issued an alert relating to a banking Trojan known as Cerberus.

The official said that the malicious software takes advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to impersonate and send SMS using COVID-19 related content to download the embedded link, which deploys its malicious app usually spread via phishing campaigns to trick users into installing it on their smartphones.

"This Trojan primarily focuses on stealing financial data such as credit card numbers," he said, adding that it can use overlay attacks to trick victims into providing personal information and can capture two-factor authentication details.

--IANS