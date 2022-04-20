CBFC rejig: Vidya Balan joins board, expresses happiness over appointment

National Award winning actress Vidya Balan was on Friday appointed as part of the reconstituted Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), to be now chaired by writer Prasoon Joshi.

"I am very happy to join the CBFC and I hope to fulfil my responsibilities as a member to the best of my abilities. I look forward to this new and exciting phase where our cinema will be allowed to reflect the sensibilties, realities and the complexities of the society we are living in today," Vidya said in a statement.





The CBFC has been reconstituted for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, a PIB statement said on Friday.

Vidya is joined by Gautami Tadimalla, Narendra Kohli, Naresh Chandra Lal, Neil Herbert Nongkynrih, Vivek Agnihotri, Waman Kendre, T.S. Nagabharana, Ramesh Patange, Vani Tripati Tikoo, Jeevitha Rajasekhar and Mihir Bhuta.





Vidya was first seen in 'Parineeta' released in the year 2005 and has several blockbusters to her credit. Some of them being Heyy Babyy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, No One Killed Jessica, The Dirty Picture and Ishqiya.