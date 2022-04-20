CBFC issues A certificate to 'Udta Punjab'

Mumbai:�Controversy-laden film "Udta Punjab" today received the censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ending days of tussle between the film body and the producers. The certificate carries 'A' with a stamp that it has been passed by the Bombay High Court. The censor certificate of the film has been posted online by its leading star Shahid Kapoor, who wrote "#win" alongside the photograph. Balaji Motion Pictures, which has produced the film with Phantom, tweeted, "And #UdtaPunjab finally gets the #UdtaCertificate!! Let's fly high in 2 days!" The Abhishek Chaubey-directed movie, also starring Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh, revolves around the drug menace in the state of Punjab. It will hit screens this Friday.