CBFC has no power to censor films, says Bombay HC

In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court said on Monday that that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) does not have power to censor films. CBFC is not empowered by law to ask for cuts as� the word �censor� is not included in the Cinematograph Act, observed the Court. The court said that cuts can be suggested only to ensure compliance with Constitution and earlier Supreme Court orders. The Court said� it did not find anything in the Udta Punjab script that questioned the sovereignty and integrity of India. The film simply depicted the menace of drugs in Punjab and it was entirely on makers to choose the way they wanted to send out the message. The ruling of the Bombay High Court came in response to a petition by the producers of Udta Punjab row who had approached it opposing the cuts asked by the Censor Board. Details are awaited.