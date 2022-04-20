CBDT meets officials to dispel doubts on faceless tax collection

New Delhi: The government has assured income tax officials that implementation of the new faceless and contactless tax administration would not cause any large-scale movement of officers or officials and all the changes would be done within the existing manpower preferably at the existing locations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week launched the platform for 'Transparent Taxation - Honouring the Honest' that aims to ease tax compliance with faceless assessment, faceless appeal and a tax payers' charter.

The new system has raised fears that wide scale digitalisation of tax administration may result in scaling down manpower and job cuts.—IANS