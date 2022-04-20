CBDT allows one-time relaxation for e-filed ITR verification

New Delhi: The CBDT has extended a one-time relaxation for verification of e-filed tax returns for assessment years 2015-16 to 2019-20.

A circular by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday said that that a large number of electronically filed ITRs still remain pending with the Income Tax Department for want of receipt of a valid ITR-V Form at CPC, Bengaluru from the taxpayers concerned.

CBDT has permitted verification of such returns either by sending a duly signed physical copy of ITR-V to CPC, Bengaluru through speed post or through EVC or OTP. Such verification process must be completed by September 30.

"In law, consequences of non-filing the ITR-V within the time allowed is significant as such a return is/can be declared 'Non-est' in law, thereafter, all the consequences for non-filing a tax return, as specified in the Income-tax Act, 1961 (Act) follow," it said.

The circular, however, clarified that "this relaxation shall not apply in those cases, where during the intervening period, Income Tax Department has already taken recourse to any other measure as specified in the Act for ensuring filing of tax return by the taxpayer concerned after declaring the return as non-est".

–IANS