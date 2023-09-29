Cauvery row: CWMA directs Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs water every day to Tamil Nadu till Oct 15

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The meeting of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Thursday upheld the decision of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), and directed Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu every day, until October 15.

The 25th meeting of CWMA was held on Thursday at its headquarters in the national capital to review its Tuesday order, which directed Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water every day to the neighbouring state from 28 September to 15 October.

Taking note of it, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he will hold a meeting with retired Supreme Court Judges today on the matter.

"There was a meeting of the Cauvery Management Authority today. We have submitted all our facts. I will hold a meeting with retired Supreme Court Judges today. I will talk with our legal team if we can question this in the Supreme Court. We will decide what to do after talking to them. Let us see what happens next," Siddaramaiah said in a press briefing here.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Tejaswi Surya on Wednesday blamed the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for failure in handling the Cauvery water dispute and said that the state should stop releasing water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Surya, who represents the Bangalore South constituency, made the remarks during a protest at Vidhana Soudha, alongside other BJP leaders, over the ongoing Cauvery River water conflict between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

"Karnataka government has completely failed in putting forth proper details to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) committee. Showing fingers towards the central govt is not going to work. Central official work has been done. Now it is in the hands of authorities and the Supreme Court," the BJP leader said.

Farmers across Karnataka have been protesting since the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) ordered the state to release 5000 cusecs of water to its neighbouring state Tamil Nadu, for 15 days, effective from September 13.

The Supreme Court bench refused to interfere with the order of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to Karnataka on releasing 5,000 cusecs of water every day for now to Tamil Nadu.

