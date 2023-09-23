Cauvery dispute: Protests in B’luru, south K’taka dists opposing release of water to Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police department is on high alert and has made elaborate security arrangements in the backdrop of protests being held in Bengaluru and other districts of south Karnataka on Saturday opposing the government’s move to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara has warned the protestors not to disturb the law and order situation and cause damage to public properties during the protests.

BJP and JD(S) have declared their support to various farmers’ and Kannada organisations who are protesting against the Congress government. BJP leader C.T. Ravi is joining the protestors in Mandya in the morning while former CM and JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has announced that he will join the protests in Mandya after arriving from New Delhi.

BJP is staging a massive protest at the Mysuru Bank Circle in the Central Business District of Bengaluru. Large number of people are expected to take part in the protest and it is likely to throw the traffic out of gear.

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai and other top leaders from BJP are taking part in the protest. The BJP unit is organising protests across Bengaluru.

The bandh call has got a good response in Mandya district. The shops, theatres and commercial establishments barring the emergency services remained closed. Roadblocks are reported from the region. The security is tightened in Mysuru and Ramanagara districts.

The security is also beefed up near the roads of Bengaluru where buses owned by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation ply as there are high chances of agitators targeting them. The police department has also deputed a platoon at the Mysuru Satellite Bus Terminal where buses from Tamil Nadu are halted.

—IANS