Cauvery dispute: Protest staged against Kannada superstars Yash, Kichcha Sudeep, Darshan

Bengaluru: Kannada organisations staged a protest on Wednesday against Kannada superstars for not supporting the farmers’ agitation against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The protest was staged before the office of the Karnataka Film Chambers in Bengaluru. The members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Kannada organisations staged the protest against superstars Yash, Kichcha Sudeep, Shivarajkumar and Darshan.

The protesters condemned their silence over the crisis and slammed them for not coming out in open supporting the Kannada people. They maintained that most of them campaigned during elections but now have gone into their comfort zones.

Displaying the posters, the protestors mocked their silence while raising slogans against the superstars.

KGF Chapter 1 and 2 were super hits in Tamil Nadu, Shivarajkumar’s role in superhit ‘Jailer’ movie has been appreciated and his next venture with Tamil superstar Dhanush is all set to hit the screens.

