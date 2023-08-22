Caught on camera: Rape accused Delhi govt officer, wife tried to flee moments before arrest, say sources

New Delhi: CCTV footage reportedly captured the accused Delhi government officer and his wife attempting to flee the scene shortly before their arrest on Tuesday on charges of rape and impregnation of a minor.

According to the sources, Premoday Khakha and his wife Seema Rani were arrested near their home on Monday as they were on their way to meet with a lawyer and file for anticipatory relief from a court. Khakha was suspended from his position as deputy director in the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department at the request of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal just days before his arrest on August 13.

Police say the victim and the accused both live in the Shakti Enclave neighbourhood of Burari, and that the girl had been staying at the home of the accused, a family friend she refers to as "mama," since her father's death on October 1, 2020.—Inputs from Agencies