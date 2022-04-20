Cats or dogs can spread only love, not coronavirus, say prominent personalities

New Delhi: Eminent personalities, including BJP leader Maneka Gandhi, have appealed to people to take care of cats and dogs and not fall for rumours of them being vectors of novel coronavirus.

"Cats cannot give or get coronavirus. If you have seen some nonsensical thing on television that a tiger in one zoo has got it. Remember this a cat is not a tiger. There is no relationship. It is same as comparing dogs to wolves," Gandhi, who is also an animal rights activist, said in a video message on Twitter.

The BJP MP''s reaction comes after several incidents of attacks on cats and dogs were reported due to misinformation that they can be vectors of COVID-19.

Asserting that a cat cannot be compared to a tiger which reportedly contracted the coronavirus in a zoo in New York, the former Union Minister said there is no relationship between the two.

"Your cats are completely safe to be around so allow people to feed them. Allow them to be in every colony. They are a great asset," she said.

Wrestler and philanthropist Sangram Singh said it is absolutely incorrect that cats and dogs spead coronavirus.

"Pets can spread only one thing and that is love. So please take care of your pets and also ensure street animals are taken care of," he said in a video message. Mukesh Batra, Founder and Chief Managing Director, Batra's Positive Health Clinic Private Limited said the new coronavirus does not spread from pets.

"In fact, it is the love you get from them that will keep you going in these times," Batra said. PTI