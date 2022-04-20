Catalunya a great circuit, says Daniel Ricciardo

Barcelona: Ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix on May 10, Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo said the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya here is a great circuit. "Most F1 drivers would say we�ve all done too many laps around here, but don�t get me wrong, it�s a great circuit. It�s fun to drive. The first two sectors have a really good flow to them, which is pretty cool. The last sector is a bit more about tyre management on the modern layout but the rest is exhilarating," said the Red Bull driver. "We have a great atmosphere for the race. The circuit cuts into the hillside so there�s lots of good viewing areas." Ricciardo said that the layout of the circuit is such which will assist Drag Reduction System (DRS) overtakes. "The race itself, it�s one where DRS is a big plus point. In the past, because everyone knew the track and their setup so well, races tended to be a bit stale. The DRS means that you don�t get dull races anymore. You can still defend though, it�s a good track for that but in a way that�s going to make the race exciting for spectators," said the Australian. Ricciardo also spoke highly of the Spanish city. "Barcelona�s really, really cool; lots of atmosphere, really good vibe. I�m also not entirely unaware of the fact it has some pretty good beaches and I�m always happiest when we�ve got sand and water nearby," he said. "It�s also a great city for food. Obviously, I eat carefully but I�m not one of those drivers who completely ignores the local cuisine. The restaurants in Barcelona are definitely a highlight and I�m a big fan of eating out here." IANS