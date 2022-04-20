CAT 2017 Examination For Admission In IIMS On Nov 26

Lucknow: Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L) will conduct Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 on November 26. The test will be gateway for admissions to 19 IIMs and 150 other MBA institutes of the country and in the CAT 2016, over 2.34 lakh students had registered themselves for the test. According to CAT-2017 convenor Neeraj Dwivedi of IIM-L, the test will be held in two shifts. "The registration for CAT-2017 will open on August 9 and close on September 20. The test will be conducted in test centres spread across nearly 140 cities," he said. Mr Dwivedi said that the candidates would be given the option to select four test cities in the order of preference. "Test cities and centres will be assigned to the candidates only after the last date for CAT-2017 registration. The candidates need not rush to block slots and cities in the initial days of registration. We will try our best to assign candidates their first preferred cities. In case it is not possible, they will be assigned a city following their given order of preference. In rare case, a candidate may not be allotted any of the preferred cities. However, candidates will not be able to select the session because it will be assigned randomly," he explained. Mr Dwivedi said that the candidates must pay registration fees online through credit/ debit cards and or banking. "After submitting application, the candidates will be permitted to download their admit cards from October 18. The duration of the test will be 180 minutes. There will be three sections: Section I will include verbal ability and reading comprehension, section II will include data interpretation and logical reasoning, and section III will include quantitative ability. Some questions in each section may not be of multiple choice type. Instead, direct answers will have to be typed on the screen," he explained. The CAT convenor said that the candidates would be allowed use of basic onscreen calculator for computation. "The candidates will be allotted 60 minutes for answering questions in each section and they cannot switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section. Tutorial to understand the test format will be available on the CAT website from October 18. The candidates are advised to work on tutorials available on the website well in advance. The website contains a section on frequently asked questions (FAQs) which addresses candidates' queries regarding CAT- 2017. The candidates may also contact the CAT help desk through email or phone," he added. UNI