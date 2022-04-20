Kabul: An explosion struck the largest US military base in Afghanistan early Saturday, causing some casualties, NATO said. We can confirm that there was an explosion at Bagram Airfield this morning just after 5:30 am (0100 GMT). There have been casualties. Our Force Protection and medical teams are responding to the situation," the military coalition said in a brief statement. AFP
World
Casualties as explosion hits largest US base in Afghanistan: NATO
April20/ 2022
Categories :World
