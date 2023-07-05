Casting director thrashed over reversing car in Delhi

New Delhi: The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Laxmi Nagar area of East Delhi, where a group of men reportedly thrashed a casting director after a disagreement arose about the reversing a car.

Mayank Dixit, a resident of Angad Nagar, has been named as the victim who sustained serious injuries on his head and neck.

The police stated that on July 2, they got a PCR call about a man being physically assaulted on Gurdwara Road in Laxmi Nagar by some unknown people.

A police team rushed to the scene, but by that time, the victim had already been taken to the hospital.

“The medico-legal case of Mayank was collected from Makkar Hospital, from where the victim was shifted to Kailash Deepak Hospital, which declared him unfit for making a statement,” the police said.

A case was filed on Tuesday under Indian Penal Code Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) based on a statement submitted by Mayank later that day.—Inputs from Agencies