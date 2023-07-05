    Menu
    States & UTs

    Casting director thrashed over reversing car in Delhi

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July5/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Laxmi Nagar area of East Delhi, where a group of men reportedly thrashed a casting director after a disagreement arose about the reversing a car.

    Mayank Dixit, a resident of Angad Nagar, has been named as the victim who sustained serious injuries on his head and neck.

    The police stated that on July 2, they got a PCR call about a man being physically assaulted on Gurdwara Road in Laxmi Nagar by some unknown people.

    A police team rushed to the scene, but by that time, the victim had already been taken to the hospital.

    “The medico-legal case of Mayank was collected from Makkar Hospital, from where the victim was shifted to Kailash Deepak Hospital, which declared him unfit for making a statement,” the police said.

    A case was filed on Tuesday under Indian Penal Code Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) based on a statement submitted by Mayank later that day.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Casting director thrashed East Delhi PCR Man thrashed
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in