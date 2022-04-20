CASO launches in Srinagar outskirts, firing shots heard

Srinagar: Security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) during which some firing shots and a loud explosion was heard in the outskirts of Srinagar, official sources said on Wednesday.

They said on a tip off about the presence of militants at Gulab Bagh, Srinagar, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint CASO late Tuesday night. All the roads leading to the area were closed and exit points sealed.

Additional security forces were deployed in the adjoining areas to maintain law and order.

However, this morning when security forces started search operation, some firing shots and a loud explosion was heard from the area.

Sources said two to three militants are reportedly trapped in the area.They said operation was going on when the reports last came in.

