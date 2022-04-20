Cash Van Robbery: CCTV Footage Being Gathered, Says Police

Lucknow: Police today said that CCTV footage was being gathered from cameras in the area where a cash van was looted and its gunner was killed in a sensational daylight robbery here two days ago.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Lucknow East) Sarvesh Mishra said investigations were underway in the case and the suspect was yet to be identified.

"His photo in CCTV footage is blurred. Footage from other cameras in the area is being gathered. Once the suspect is identified, we will nab him. Sixteen teams have been deployed in the entire district. We are also taking help of social media. Even police constables have been informed," he said.

A police spokesperson said, "The police is also searching for the youngster who made a video of Monday's loot to get a significant lead in the case."

Yesterday, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said, "The escape route has been found through CCTV footage, and around 50 suspects have been shortlisted."

"The photograph of a suspicious person pertaining to the loot has been released. SSP Lucknow has appealed to the people to help the police in catching this person. Information regarding this can be given on 9454401502," the police said in a message shared on WhatsApp.

A cash reward of Rs 50,000 has also been announced.

On July 30, the gunner of the cash van was shot dead and a bag containing around Rs 7 lakh was snatched away by an unidentified miscreant only a couple of kilometres away from the Raj Bhavan in the high-security VVIP zone.

The daring robbery took place at a distance of about a couple of kilometres from the official residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state Assembly, a day after the successful conclusion of a mega business event, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present.

The police said the incident took place at around 3.30 pm on the service lane adjacent to the Raj Bhavan colony on Mahatma Gandhi Marg and opposite Axis Bank.

"The people in the van were going to the bank after collecting cash (in a bag) from different branches. The deceased was identified as Indramohan. The driver of the van and the custodian have also been seriously injured in the incident," Mishra said.PTI