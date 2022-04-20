Cash Van Guard Shot At, Rs 25 Lakh Looted

Roorkee: Three unidentified miscreants today looted Rs 25 lakh and shot at the guard of a cash van in the busy Gangnahar area in Roorkee, police said.

The van was in the area to fill cash in an ATM of the Axis Bank.

The incident took place around 1:30 PM. The guard Shakeel Ahmed was outside the ATM, while two others went into the kiosk to fill cash in the machine, they said. The miscreants shot at the guard and decamped with a bag containing the cash, SP (rural) Manikant Mishra said. Ahmed is under treatment and he is out of danger, the SP said. Efforts are on to nab the miscreants and recover the looted cash, he said. PTI