Islamabad: On Friday, Pakistan's all-weather friend China gave the country USD 700 million to help prop up its struggling economy while talks with the IMF neared completion.

Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar used social media to clarify that China had sent the promised aid after he said earlier in the week that Pakistan would get assistance.

“Funds USD 700 million received today by State Bank of Pakistan from China Development Bank,” Dar tweeted.—Inputs from Agencies