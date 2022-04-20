Cash Awards For Six Shoolini Univ Faculty Members

Solan (The Hawk): In order to further encourage excellence in research, Shoolini University has established an annual reward fund of Rs 10 lakh, which is to be given to faculty members for outstanding research and research achievements.

Six faculty members have been selected for the cash award for different categories this year.

The award winners are Dr. Amrit Pal Singh, Assistant Professor from Advanced School of Chemical Sciences along with his research collaborators at Linkoping University, Sweden have identified an organic polymer that can possibly replace expensive platinum in hydrogen fuel cells. This work was published in journal "Advanced Energy Materials" with impact factor of 26. It is considered a truly path breaking research and achievement and is going to impact future research on hydrogen fuel cells.

Dr. Gaurav Sharma, Associate Professor from Advanced School of Chemical Sciences, of Shoolini University have been short listed as one of the highly cited researchers in the list published by Web of Science. He has been given the cash award for his big achievement.

Standford University had conducted a study to identify the top two per cent Scientists of the world and has published a list of 16000 such Scientists in Journal PLoS Biology in 2020. Dr. Pradeep Singh, Dr. Pankaj Raizada, Dr. Joydeep Das and Dr. Amit Kumar all from Shoolini University's Advanced School of Chemical Sciences have been shortlished among the top two per cent Scientists of the world. Shoolini University is also creating more categories of outstanding researchers based on the quality and number of research publications and the same will announced shortly, according to the Chancellor Prof P K Khosla.