Case Registered In Uttarakhand Against Truck Driver For Illegally Transporting 33 Migrant Passengers From Maharashtra

Dehradun: A truck was caught by the police here today which was in the process of transporting 33 migrant passengers from Maharashtra to Uttarakhand without any permission during the lockdown period. "Today, during checking on the district border at the Sapta Rishi barrier, a truck with registration number MH18 AA 6726 was intercepted. 33 migrant passengers were found aboard the truck. They were being illegally brought to Uttarakhand from Maharashtra without any permission. The truck driver escaped from the spot," Uttarakhand Police said.

"Another person was present in the cabin of the truck who was familiar with the driver. He told that the said migrants were being brought to Uttarakhand from Dhule and Pune in Maharashtra," the police added. The truck driver Samadhan Patil who is a resident of Dhule in Maharashtra has been booked for violation of lockdown norms and his truck has been seized.

Amongst the migrant passengers, 28 are from Tehri, 4 persons are from Chamoli and 1 person is from Rudraprayag. All 33 passengers were medically tested. —ANI