Case Registered Against 3 Kashmiri Students For Making Objectionable Remarks On Army

Bareilly: In another instance of people posting controversial remarks on social media, a case against three Kashmiri students was registered by the Bareilly police for allegedly making objectionable remarks on the Army, official sources said on Saturday.

Police spokesperson said that the Izzatnagar police station, Bareilly registered a case against three Kashmiri students identified as Dr Ufak, Dr Shamia Irshad and Dr Humaira Fayaz Khankhashi, studying in the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) for making objectionable remarks on the Army, late on Friday evening.

When the case reached the IVRI management through the Intelligence Bureau, female students were found guilty in the probe.

After striking out the name of one student, the management had initiated a disciplinary action against the remaining two. BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra aka Pappu Bhartaul and BJP district president Ravindra Rathore gave a memorandum to the IVRI Director after receiving the information. Bareilly's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mr Muniraj said that VHP (city) vice-president Amit Sharma also filed a written complaint against the three students in the Izzatnagar police station.

The SSP said that a case under Section 505 (1) has been registered.

In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, the Intelligence agencies are keeping a close eye on people posting or making objectionable remarks on social media.

The post which the students forwarded with their remarks is being probed to identify the individual who originally created the post. An action against the 'mastermind' will also be taken after tracking them.

The Kashmiri students had added their views before forwarding the post, following which the intelligence agencies turned vigilant and informed the IVRI management about the same.

IVRI Director Dr RK Singh informed that the fellowship and scholarship of two students, Dr Ufak and Dr Samia Irshad have been stopped and they have only been allowed to complete their studies from the institute.

They have also been given a warning against posting any such controversial things in the future, failing which they will be suspended, although the name of the third student Dr Humaira, a student of Master of Veterinary Science was struck off from the institute as she had not been attending to the institute since December 2018. UNI