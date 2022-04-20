Case registered after woman alleges rape in Noida sector 20

Noida: A case was registered after a woman alleged rape by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Noida Sector 20, Police said.

According to police, prima facie case appears to be some other matter, and the investigation is on.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said, "A woman has filed a complaint alleging rape attempt in Harola village in Nodia Sector 20. Prima facie it appears to be some other matter. However, we have registered the complaint and investigation is underway."

—ANI