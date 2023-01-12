    Menu
    Case for Global South-sensitive model of globalisation strengthening: Jaishankar

    The Hawk
    January12/ 2023

    New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday that the case for a model of globalisation  is getting stronger every day, and India stands for a shift from self-centred globalisation to one that is human-centred.

    At the Foreign Ministers' Session of the Voice of the Global South Summit, Jaishankar stated that the conference was organised so that developing nations may voice their opinions and share their priorities.

    He also said that it is clear to India that the main concerns of the developing world are not being addressed in G20 debates and discussions.—Inputs from Agencies

