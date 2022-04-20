Case Filed Against Sapna Chaudhary

Lucknow: A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary after she failed to appear at an event in Lucknow last night.

Along with Chaudhary, a case has been registered against five organisers of the event at Ashiana police station in Lucknow.

Chaudhary was supposed to perform at the event: 'Dhandiya Night with Sapna Chaudhary'. Reportedly, around 5000 people arrived at the venue for the event, but after disputes with the organisers, Chaudhary, along with other performers, did not turn up.

The agitated audience vandalised the venue and started raising slogans against the organisers for disrupting the program.

In order to pacify the audience, police assured that action will be taken against miscreants, adding that the audience would get a refund on their ticket prices.

"A case has been registered under Section 406, 420 of IPC against organisers and Sapna Chaudhary. Our main effort is to give justice to people and their money should be returned," East Lucknow Superintendent of Police (SP) Servash Kumar told ANI. ANI