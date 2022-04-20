Case against SRK-Salman for hurting Hindu sentiments

Lucknow:�A case was filed on Saturday against Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in a court in Meerut for hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community. The case was filed before the special judicial magistrate's court by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, accusing the two actors of showing disrespect to the Hindu community by shooting with their shoes on in a temple of Goddess Kali in a promo of reality TV show "Bigg Boss". The episode was aired on Colors channel on December 19 and 20. The case has been listed for hearing on January 18. Bharat Rajpur, city president of the organisation, said the act was deliberate and aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. He said he had already brought up the matter with the producer, director and programme head of the TV channel but to no avail. "I brought this to the notice of the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police but no action has been taken. "So now, I have knocked the doors of the court and I am ready to go up to the Supreme Court for the cause," he said.