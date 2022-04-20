Cascading Climate Catastrophe: Devastating Floods to Wildfire

List of Extreme Weather Events of July 2021

Experts have been warning the world for more than four decades now—the extreme weather events triggered by climate change are likely to become more frequent. While the impact could vary from place to place, the recent events suggest that no part of the globe will be spared from the wrath of climate change.

A series of weather-related extremes in July begs the question: has the decade of destruction already started?

Since the last few weeks, the world has been under the grip of unprecedented extreme weather events—from raging wildfires, devastating floods to scorching heatwaves. Experts believe that such a series of catastrophic events stand testament to the fact that impacts of climate change have started to sweep the planet.

As per one report in Down To Earth, at least 40 countries in Europe, North America, Asia, Oceania and Africa have been reeling under extreme natural disasters at present. These extremes include floods, storms, heatwaves, wildfires and even drought, painting an apocalyptic picture.

Projecting a grim future, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has cautioned that these extreme weather events are likely to exacerbate in the coming decades. The WMO chief Petteri Taalas says that we will see a growing amount of natural disasters, weather extremes, and more human and economic losses than before until we are successful with climate mitigation.

“That means that we have to also adapt to climate change; the most important thing is to mitigate climate change, to stop using fossil fuels and also pay attention to our diet," says Taalas.

As the world continues to grapple with climate change, here’s a quick snapshot of weather extremes across the world right now:

European floods

The flooded bank of the Rhine river is seen in Cologne, western Germany on July 15, 2021. (Tang Ying/Xinhua/IANS) (Tang Ying/Xinhua/IANS)

Devastating floods have upended people’s lives in parts of Europe, mainly Germany, Belgium, and Austria. Incessant torrential downpours of more than 15 cms triggered the floods, leading to severe deluge in water bodies.

The floodwater wreaked havoc by washing away houses and vehicles and even led to massive landslides in some areas. The deluge has reportedly claimed more than 201 lives so far, including 170 in Germany, while dozens of individuals are still missing. The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, visited some of the worst-hit areas and described the situation as ‘terrifying.’

Floods in China

This photo taken on July 20, 2021, shows a man riding a bicycle through floodwaters along a street following heavy rains in Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province. (STR/AFP via Getty Images) (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

China—the world’s most populous country—has been facing the wrath of the worst floods in recent history. The floods are said to have been triggered by the heaviest downpour in 1,000 years.

The situation is gut-wrenching as people continue to lose life and property to swelling water levels. Several images show cars floating upside-down due to swallowing waters on roads. Besides, people have been wading through knee-high floodwater, and some are even trapped in inundated subways.

The floods have battered parts of China’s central Henan province and have claimed the lives of 33 people. More than 1.24 million people have been affected due to excessive rains, while as many as 1,60,000 individuals were evacuated.

Wildfires in the United States

Oregon's Bootleg wildfire. (IANS) (IANS)

The ferocity of wildfires in the United States is always a distressing signal of the warming globe. In particular, Oregon State is bearing the brunt this year as the mammoth Bootleg wildfire has charred an area 1.5 times the size of New York City, simultaneously destroying at least 160 homes and 117 other buildings since it erupted on July 6.

The fire has spread across such a large area that the smoke plumes were easily captured from space by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellites. Moreover, the fire is so extensive that its plumes also enveloped parts of New York.

The main reason behind the wildfires has been noted as hot, dry, windy weather, while some were also ignited by the lightning strikes, as per the experts.

According to the National Interagency Fire Centre, the situation is alarming as enumerable wildfires have already scorched more than 1.3 million acres this year, mainly in western states. More than 4,000 blazes have been recorded by the organisation so far in 2021, significantly more than the record wildfire season of 2020. In California, five times as many acres have burned this year compared with the same period last year.

Besides, parts of Canada and Russia have also been fighting devastating wildfires. In Siberia, this season is claimed to be the worst wildfire season in memory.

Monsoon deluge in India

In India, the monsoon months were replaced by scorching summer heat due to the delay in the arrival of the season this year in the northwestern parts of the country. And when the monsoon finally revived, the rains aggressively pounded over the country leading to the inundation of various parts, including the recent urban floods in Delhi and Mumbai.

The intense downpour claimed the lives of 42 people, with rain-related accidents ranging from the collapse of walls to landslides to electrocution in Mumbai. Moreover, lightning strikes killed around 76 people, mainly in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, earlier this month.

Moreover, heavy rains also triggered flooding and landslides in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with the latter witnessing three deaths in the Uttarkashi district of the state.

These mounting disasters have once again stirred questions on how vulnerable human settlements are against the growing threat of climate extremes. They also highlight the dire need to stop the pumping out of greenhouse gases and boost our resilience. Therefore, even as the world grapples with the unprecedented pandemic, these disasters are a stark reminder that climate change continues to be the biggest threat to humanity.

