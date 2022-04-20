CAS Promotions Commences at PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University has started the interviews for CAS Promotions of faculty members in various departments from 19-12-2020. The Vice Chancellor, has assured that the process of CAS interviews will be expedited and completed shortly. The CAS process has been initiated as per the observation made by the apex higher education regulator, UGC, asking the universities to take steps to complete all pending promotion cases at the earliest. All the other issues of the teachers are also being addressed as per the extant, rules and regulations. Therefore, the PUTA should pose trust in university administration to maintain harmonious and cordial environment on P.U. campus. Needless to mention that such conduct of PUTA may affect the image and perception of the University adversely.



