CAS finds Salwa Eid Naser guilty of whereabout failures

Lausanne: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld the appeals filed by World Athletics (WA) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against the decision issued by the World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal on 14 October 2020.





The challenged decision in which it was determined that Bahrain Olympian Salwa Eid Naser had not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) in relation to an alleged filing failure and missed tests between March 2019 and January 2020.





"The CAS Panel in charge of these matters found Salwa Eid Naser guilty of a violation of Article 2.4 of the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules. The challenged decision has been set aside and replaced with the following new decision," the CAS said in an official statement.





Salwa Eid Naser is now sanctioned with a period of ineligibility of two years, commencing on 30 June 2021 with credit given for the period of provisional suspension already served between 4 June 2020 and 14 October 2020.





All competitive results obtained by Salwa Eid Naser from 25 November 2019 through to the date of notification of the CAS award will now be disqualified, with all of the resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any medals, titles, ranking points, and prize and appearance money. (ANI)



