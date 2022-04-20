Carved stones being moved from workshop for construction of Ram Temple

Ayodhya: The work of shifting carved stones, which will be used in the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, began on Friday. The stones are being shifted from the workshop to the temple premises.

Priests performed special prayers before the stones carved for building the Ram temple.

"Jai Shri Ram! The work of shifting the carved stones from the workshop to the Mandir premises has started. The stones will be used in construction of Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra tweeted.

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) approved the layout of the Ram Temple in September. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra had on August 29 submitted the layout of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and other documents related to it, to ADA for approval.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the construction of a grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

—ANI